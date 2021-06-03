UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dossiers Sent To UNESCO For Inclusion Of NangarParkar And Bhanbhor In List Of World Heritage Sites

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:02 PM

Dossiers sent to UNESCO for inclusion of NangarParkar and Bhanbhor in list of world heritage sites

Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah told Member Italian Development Mission Ms. Benini that the provincial Culture department has submitted the dossiers of NangarParkar and Bhanbhor to UNESCO for inclusion of both in list of world heritage sites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah told Member Italian Development Mission Ms. Benini that the provincial Culture department has submitted the dossiers of NangarParkar and Bhanbhor to UNESCO for inclusion of both in list of world heritage sites.

Ms. Benini, called on Syed Sardar Ali Shah at his office, said a statement.

Sardar Shah said that "We will further work on the dossiers of embroidery, music and poetry of Sindh as this is unique intangible cultural heritage of the whole world".

He further said that the poetry of Shah Abdul Lateef Bhittai is a kind of universal message for whole humanity. It is collective world heritage.

The Minister told her that the musical instrument found from 5000 years old Indus civilization site of Mohenjo-Daro, that is Borendo, is still being played in Sindh, and if included in the world heritage list, it might be one of oldest musical instrument of the world.

Ms. Benini said that she personally likes the traditional music and the literature of Sindh especially poetry.

Sardar Shah told the mission about the joint efforts of Sindh and Italy in the related fields, especially Archeology under the supervision of Professor Valeria, that has been fruitful in bringing out many new explorations from the site of Banbhore during the previous years but after CoviD-19 the mission couldn't visit Sindh.

"The department is committed to get the research work published as soon as they come and resume the research work", he further elaborated.

The visiting delegation and the Minister Culture agreed that the cultural exchanges between Italy and Sindh would be initiated once the COVID-19 episode is over.

The codal formalities and details of the establishment of Institute of Heritage and Scientific Research at Bhanbhore were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister told the consulate delegation that the proposed institute is being established in collaboration with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), and the work of this scheme would start from August 2021.

Sardar Shah presented the delegation with recently published books of the department, and the trilingual compilation of poetry of Shah Abdul Lateef "Ganj", as republished by the department.

Related Topics

Sindh World Technology Martyrs Shaheed Music Visit Italy SITE August From

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi police arrests eight for possessing ill ..

24 seconds ago

US Establishes Countering Corruption as Core Natio ..

26 seconds ago

LUMHS employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ..

27 seconds ago

Target set to administer anti polio drops to 0.3 m ..

29 seconds ago

PU to organize webinar on health literacy challeng ..

31 seconds ago

Minister inaugurates co working network 'e-Earn'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.