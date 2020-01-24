Dost Ali Leghari appointed new CEO Railways

The Pakistan Railways has appointed Dost Ali Leghari (grade-21) of Civil Engineering section as the Chief Executive Officer/ Senior General Manager Railways with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has appointed Dost Ali Leghari (grade-21) of Civil Engineering section as the Chief Executive Officer/ Senior General Manager Railways with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, the newly appointed officer was earlier working as Federal Government Inspector Railways. He will work as the CEO/Sr GM (grade-22) till appointment of a regular BS-22 officer.