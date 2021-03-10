Dost Ali Shah Promoted To BS-21
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:23 PM
Dost Ali Shah, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounting Service, presently serving as Joint Secretary / Financial Adviser, Finance Division) Military Finance Wing), has been promoted to BS-2I on regular basis, with effect from February 26, 2021, said a Notification of Establishment Division
According to a notification, he was posted as Senior Joint Secretary / Financial Adviser, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing) on promotion.