Dost Ali Shah Promoted To BS-21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

Dost Ali Shah promoted to BS-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Dost Ali Shah, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounting Service, presently serving as Joint Secretary / Financial Adviser, Finance Division) Military Finance Wing), has been promoted to BS-2I on regular basis, with effect from February 26, 2021, said a Notification of Establishment Division .

According to a notification, he was posted as Senior Joint Secretary / Financial Adviser, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing) on promotion.

