DoST expedites work on development KP first ever STI policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST) Khyber Pakthunkhwa has expedited work on developing the province's first-ever science, technology and innovation (STI) policy in the country. The zero draft policy would be presented before all stakeholders during national workshop to be held on February 13 here at local hotel. According to an official document in today's world, STI plays a pivotal role in the socioeconomic development as well as achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), which has also been recognized by UN,says an official document. The process of socioeconomic development was not only based on natural resources that a country or region possesses but also on its STI capabilities. In many countries, STI policies and strategies are formulated at central and provincial level in addition to national policies.

To achieve these objectives, DoST is in the process of development the first-ever provincial science, technology and innovation policy in Pakistan.

DoST has started consultation with all stakeholders in the first round and their input was obtained through holding of consultative workshop and surveys in preparation of zero draft of the policy.

In the second round of consultation, a national workshop is being organized on February 13 here at a local hotel where zero draft of the policy would be presented before the stakeholders and experts fort heir views and suggestions for improvement before finalizing the draft policy.