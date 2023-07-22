Dost Khosa for strict action against smugglers

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Ex-Chief Minister Punjab and PPP leader Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa suggested strict action against the menace of smuggling.

While holding a press conference here on Saturday, Dost Muhammad Khosa stated that petroleum products were being smuggled via the district of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The administration should take strict action against the smugglers.

Khosa also criticised the PTI Chairman and stated that those who were terming him a red-line had disappeared.

He stated that the PTI government could not deliver during their tenure.

Responding to a query, Khosa stated that some people were trying to register a bogus case against him in matters pertaining to the purchase of 247 kanal land. He added that he had fulfilled all legal criteria for purchasing the land.

He however vowed to compete with the opponents.