UrduPoint.com

DoST Launches Technology Skills Courses In Khyber District

Published August 23, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (DoST) has launched a program to promote technology oriented skills by providing short, medium and long term courses at state of the art school of technology established at Shalman area of district Khyber.

Under the program, 200 youths of the Khyber district would be trained in different courses including design thinking, professional communication, digital citizenship, leadership/entrepreneurship, innovation thinking methods, introduction to science & technology and IT.

The launching ceremony was attended by Secretary ST&IT Khalid Khan, Additional Secretary, Wasif Saeed, DG DoST Sajid Hussain Shah, MPA Shafiq Sher, VC Lakki Marwat University Dr. Aurengzeb Khan and students enrolled for the training.

