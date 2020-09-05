UrduPoint.com
Dost Leghari Retires As Pak Railways CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020) :Pakistan Railways General Manger and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dost Ali Leghari retired on Saturday, Sept 5, after completion of his service. He served the department for 34 years.

A farewell party was arranged by the department in his honour at the PR headquarters here.

The officers appreciated the outgoing officer for his services in the department. Dost Leghari served on several positions in the Railways as a well reputed officer.

He joined the Railways in 1986 as assistant executive engineer Jacobabad.

