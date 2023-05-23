UrduPoint.com

Dost Mazari Calls On Balighur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that May 9 incidents are a very sad and dark chapter in the history of the country.

He said attacks on institutions, military installation and disrespect of the martyrs' memorials by the miscreants were intolerable acts.

The Governor Punjab said, "The ranks of martyrs are very high in islam, and respect of martyrs is obligatory on each of us." He said the government is committed to development and stability in the country despite the economic challenges.

He said exemplary measures were taken in the field of education and health and special attention was paid to the development of South Punjab in the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

He said due to the farmer-friendly policies of the present government, the average yield of wheat per acre has increased this year. The Governor Punjab further said that the government has given relief in various sectors to the people including farmers in difficult situations.

Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that PML-N has always played a key role in the development of the country. He said that he will play his vital role in solving the problems of the people of South Punjab. He said that everyone has to play his/her role for the development of the country and the nation by keeping personal interests aside.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Muslim Government Wheat Punjab Assembly Sad

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

4 minutes ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

4 minutes ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

2 minutes ago
 Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential B ..

Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential Bid May 24 on Twitter With Musk ..

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says B-1 Bombers Flew Over Baltic Sea, Ha ..

Pentagon Says B-1 Bombers Flew Over Baltic Sea, Had Safe Interaction With Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Austin, Reznikov Discuss Aid Priorities Ahead of U ..

Austin, Reznikov Discuss Aid Priorities Ahead of Ukraine Contact Group Meeting - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.