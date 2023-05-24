Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that May 9 incidents are a very sad and dark chapter in the history of the country.

He said attacks on institutions, military installation and disrespect of the martyrs' memorials by the miscreants were intolerable acts.

The Governor Punjab said, "The ranks of martyrs are very high in islam, and respect of martyrs is obligatory on each of us." He said the government is committed to development and stability in the country despite the economic challenges.

He said exemplary measures were taken in the field of education and health and special attention was paid to the development of South Punjab in the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

He said due to the farmer-friendly policies of the present government, the average yield of wheat per acre has increased this year. The Governor Punjab further said that the government has given relief in various sectors to the people including farmers in difficult situations.

Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that PML-N has always played a key role in the development of the country. He said that he will play his vital role in solving the problems of the people of South Punjab. He said that everyone has to play his/her role for the development of the country and the nation by keeping personal interests aside.