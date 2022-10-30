UrduPoint.com

Dost Mazari Remanded In ACE Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Dost Mazari remanded in ACE custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A judicial magistrate on Sunday handed over former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on two days physical remand in an alleged land scandal.

The ACE Punjab officials produced the former deputy speaker before duty judicial magistrate.

The ACE prosecution submitted that the former speaker had been arrested in an alleged land grab case. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the former deputy speaker for completing investigations.

However, Mazari's counsel opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, handed over Dost Muhammad Mazari to ACE on two days physical remand and directed for producing him on November 1.

Talking to media at this occasion, Dost Muhammad Mazari said that he was being victimised on political grounds. "I am being punished for standing by the constitution, but I will stand bythe constitution", he added.

The ACE Punjab had arrested the former deputy speaker from Lahore on Saturday.

