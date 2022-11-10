Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has directed the former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker to submit surety bond worth Rs 100,000.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10ty, 2022) An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted bail to former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in a land encroachment case.

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had booked him and arrested him over charges of grabbing state land illegally.

The court issued the ruling on Mazari’s bail after it had reserved a verdict on it a day earlier following the completion of the lawyer’s arguments.

The court, while issuing the bail, also directed the Punjab MPA to submit surety bond of Rs100,000.

Earlier, Mazari's counsel had asked the judge to grant bail to his client, arguing the case was "politically motivated.

"

After completion of Mazari’s counsel’s arguments, the judge directed the public prosecutor to ensure his presence in the court for cross-examination.

On Friday, November 4, a district court in Lahore sent the former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly to jail on judicial remand.

The court took this action after rejecting Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab’s request for extending the remand.

Mazari was presented in court after the completion of his two-day remand.