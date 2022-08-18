UrduPoint.com

DoST Organizes STEAM Summer Camps For Students From Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkwa (DoST) has successfully conducted its first residential STEAM Summer Camp for secondary level students from the merged districts in two phases.

The summer camps managed to engage a total of 400 young learners in inter-disciplinary STEAM-related subjects.

STEAM camps are a collection of in-person summer camp programmes that focus on science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The first Summer Camp for male candidates took place from July 1-6 at Kalam, Swat, whereas the second phase of STEAM Summer Camp for girls took place at Baragali Summer Camp, University of Peshawar, from August 10-14. A total of 200 female candidates were trained.

The closing ceremony was attended by Secretary Science Technology and Information Technology department, Matiullah Khan, DG Directorate of Science and Technology, Sajid Hussain Shah, Vice Chancellor FATA University Dr Jehanzeb, former Vice Chancellor of Shaheeda Benazir Bhutto Women University, Dr Razia Sultana and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Science Technology and Information Technology department, Matiullah Khan said that these camps were designed to teach children STEAM (science, technology, engineering, Arts and math), while giving them the opportunity to explore different concepts and enhance their education outside the traditional classroom.

