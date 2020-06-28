UrduPoint.com
Dostain Thanks Mercy Corps For Providing PPE To Doctors At Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dostain thanks Mercy Corps for providing PPE to doctors at Sheikh Zayed Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldeni on Saturday said the paramedical staff was fully alert and engaged in providing quality health services to masses despite coping with challenge of coronavirus.

He said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was monitoring the overall medical situation on daily basis.

He also thanked Mercy Corps for providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors.

The health secretary expressed these views while distributing protective kits, masks, gloves, shields and other equipment to the doctors, pharmacists, nurses and paramedical staff of Sheikh Zayed Hospital by the Mercy Corps Balochistan.

Director General Health Balochistan, Dr. Saleem Abro, President PMA Balochistan, Dr. Farid Ahmed Sumalani, Additional Director MSD, Dr. Faheem Khan, Head of Mercy Corps, Dr. Saeedullah Jaffer Executive Director, Dr. Zaid Dr. Ghaffar, Corona Virus Cell Dr. Naqib, Head of Rapid Response Team Dr. Sarmad and Deputy Director Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr. Munir Jamal were also present on the occasion.

