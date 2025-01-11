DOSTI Announces 4th Peshawar Literature Festival “Rana-e-Khayal”
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The DOSTI Welfare Organization has announced the 4th chapter of the Peshawar Literature Festival, titled Rana-e-Khayal.
This grand literary event will take place from February 11 to February 22 at the Area Study Center, University of Peshawar, said a DOSTI press release on Saturday.
During an orientation session for volunteers, Dr. Hanif Rasool, the lead organizer of the festival, shared details about the event, saying that over 200 distinguished speakers will participate in more than 60 diverse sessions covering a wide range of literary and cultural themes. Expanding its reach beyond Peshawar, this year’s festival will also engage audiences at Khushal Khan Khattak University (Karak), Chitral University, Kohat University, and FATA University (Darra Adam Khel), reflecting the organization’s commitment to promoting literature and culture across the province.
To ensure the success of this large-scale event, 150 volunteers will assist in various capacities. “This festival is a step toward portraying the soft image of our province to the nation and the world,” Dr. Rasool emphasized.
The festival will host speakers and participants from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and other cities. In addition to literary discussions, the event will feature workshops and interactive sessions on various topics, catering to a wide range of interests.
The DOSTI Welfare Organization invites literature enthusiasts, academics, and the general public to be part of this vibrant celebration of literature and culture.
