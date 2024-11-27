DOSTI festival hosts event for developing female environmentalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Wednesday successfully hosted a remarkable program as part of the Developing Next generation of Female Environmentalists (DNGFE) initiative in the second edition of the Dosti Women Literature Festival.

The event highlighted the University's unwavering commitment to empowering women, promoting environmental awareness and celebrating intellectual and artistic achievements, said a press release issued here.

Dr Hamida, the chief organizer emphasized the role of women as leaders in environmental advocacy and literary expression.

This was followed by a detailed presentation by Dr Sadaf Bashir, the Project Coordinator, outlining the achievements and objectives of the DNGFE initiative.

One of the key highlights of the event was the launching of the directory of 100 female environmentalists, a testament to the contributions of women in environmental stewardship.

Adding to the intellectual discourse, Prof Dr Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi, Chairman, Department of International Relations University of Peshawar, launched his book titled "A Divergent Foreign Policy Alliance."

The festival also showcased creative talent with a Painting Display by Sania Siraj, themed "Creative Nature," demonstrating the powerful intersection of art and environmental consciousness.

Additionally, a vibrant exhibit by students from the Departments of Microbiology and Zoology presented outstanding models that raised awareness about environmental challenges.

Notably, students from the Microbiology Department secured the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions in the Model Exhibition, showcasing their innovative approach to environmental issues.

Students from Women University, Mardan, added to the program's richness with their impressive exhibition of recycled products, emphasizing sustainability.

This exceptional event was masterfully organized by Dr Hamida, Chief Organizer, alongside the dedicated efforts of the Core Committee Members, including Tashfeen Zia, Dr Zarmina Baloch, Dr Sumaira Gul, and Sania Siraj.

Their collaborative efforts were pivotal in ensuring the program’s success.

Concluding the program, Dr Wilayat Bibi delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, extending gratitude to all contributors.

A group photo captured the spirit of unity and collaboration, bringing the successful event to a close.