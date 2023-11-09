Open Menu

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concluded here on Thursday students, authors, literature lovers and people from a cross-section of society attended it

The introduction to the Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival was given by Irfan of the Dosti Welfare Foundation, said a press release.

An important feature of the day was the Iqbal Day celebration in Catering Hall SBBWUP wherein several authors and poetesses paid tribute to Allama Iqbal for his philosophy and vision that impacted Muslims living in the subcontinent.

The Chief Guest Justice Irshad Qaisar pleased to see women from the literary field from different parts of the country.

The guest of honour of the event Dr. Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi paid tribute to empowered women and said that our religion is supportive towards women and grants them rights in every aspect of life.

The impact of storytelling was depicted in the form of an act by the students of the SBBWUP Department of English.

Beenish Asmatullah shared her perspectives with the guests about the impact of storytelling.

Shields and awards were distributed among the young women who belonged to underprivileged areas for their struggle in exceptional circumstances.

