Double blind murder case solved, criminal held in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Police solved a double blind murder case of a senior lawyer and his elder brother and arrested a criminal.

This was disclosed by SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi while holding a press conference here on Monday.

SSP Investigations said that a senior lawyer Muhammad Sabir Qureshi and his elder brother Muhammad Fazil Qureshi were killed by unknown outlaws at Kabootar Mandi area of Kup police station on January 7. He said that police registered the case against unknown criminals under section 302.

Capt (retd) Amir Khan Niazi said that City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian formed a special team to arrest the criminals. He said that police solved the double blind murder case by using latest technology in the next three days and arrested the criminal Faizan alias Hudda s/o Zulifqar Ali.

SSP Investigations added that criminal killed the senior lawyer and his brother and later, threw petrol on the bodies and opened gas supply in the room to make the case a gas leakage mishap.

The arrested criminal confessed the crime and said that the lawyer lose a case in the court which was against the criminal Faizan. He said that the lawyer misbehaved with him and abused him when he asked about the reason of losing case.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, SSP added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian lauded the police teams and announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the team members.