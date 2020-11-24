UrduPoint.com
Double Decker Bus Project Non Starter In Multan But Ready For Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

The double decker bus project that was proposed for tourism promotion in Multan and Bahawalpur, appeared to be a non starter for the city of saints, however, ready to kick off in Bahawalpur, officials said

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) had conceived the plan targeting tourists interested in heritage tourism and a feasibility report was sent to Punjab government to initiate the bus service in Multan. Two double decker buses were purchased by TDCP for Multan and a site near Chaman Zar-e-Askari was selected in the city. However, the funds for the initiative lapsed while the official correspondence was in progress for transfer of land to TDCP.

Moreover, district administration also did not give route clearance for the service to operate due to obstacles like hanging electricity conductors, encroachment and others.

Bahawalpur city, however, has received a double decker bus and a 6.5-kilometre long route has been selected which would be further increased. It has been proposed that the double decker bus would initially run from Chowk Fawwara, to Noor Mehel, zoo and museum. Further extension would be decided later.

Two drivers have been hired to operate the double decker bus in Bahawalpur, however, the formal launch of service may be delayed due to novel coronavirus threat.

