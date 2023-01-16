Double-decker bus relaunched in Bahawalpur

Regional Manager TDCP Bahawalpur Tariq Rabbani has said that the double-decker bus service has been relaunched in Bahawalpur to promote tourism and provide entertainment to the people of the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Manager TDCP Bahawalpur Tariq Rabbani has said that the double-decker bus service has been relaunched in Bahawalpur to promote tourism and provide entertainment to the people of the area.

This initiative will boost tourism in Bahawalpur and work as a tourist attraction. He said that the bus ticket price of Rs.

300 per person has been maintained. He said that the double-decker bus will run on a daily basis.

It will go to Noor Mahal at 11 am and then to DHA Bahawalpur at 3 pm. Regional Manager TDCP said that the Department of Tourism is doing every possible effort to provide maximum opportunities for tourism. In this regard, the Managing Director TDCP Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas is being active in the promotion of tourism in the province.