Double Decker Bus Service Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with the coordination of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sunday inaugurated double decker bus service on the occasion of Defense Day being observed here today.

Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood, PHA officials and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood congratulated the residents of twin cities that double decker bus service has been started.

The objective of the service is to promote tourism, to invite local and foreign tourists to enjoy the culture and scenery of the twin cities, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

