UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double Decker Bus Service Starts Test Drive On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

Double Decker bus service starts test drive on Independence Day

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with the coordination of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Friday started a test drive of double Decker bus service on the occasion of Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with the coordination of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Friday started a test drive of double Decker bus service on the occasion of Independence Day.

Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood, MPA, Farah Agha, PHA officials and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing to the participants, the Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood congratulated the residents of twin cities Rawalpindi-Islamabad that Double Decker bus service would be started soon. He informed that initially two double Decker buses would be provided to mitigate the suffering of the commuters. The objective of the service is to promote tourism; to invite local and foreign tourists to enjoy the culture and scenery of the twin cities,he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Farah Independence Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

1 hour ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

Russian Embassy in Prague Refuses to Comment on Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.