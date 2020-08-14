Double Decker bus service starts test drive on Independence Day

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with the coordination of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Friday started a test drive of double Decker bus service on the occasion of Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with the coordination of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Friday started a test drive of double Decker bus service on the occasion of Independence Day.

Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood, MPA, Farah Agha, PHA officials and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing to the participants, the Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood congratulated the residents of twin cities Rawalpindi-Islamabad that Double Decker bus service would be started soon. He informed that initially two double Decker buses would be provided to mitigate the suffering of the commuters. The objective of the service is to promote tourism; to invite local and foreign tourists to enjoy the culture and scenery of the twin cities,he added.