Double-decker Bus Services Launched In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) In a significant step to promote tourism, Tourism Department has launched double decker bus service in Multan, offering locals and tourists a unique and comfortable way to explore the city’s rich historical and cultural landmarks. The initiative marks a new chapter in the city’s tourism sector, providing a modern and engaging experience.
Tourism Department Regional Manager Rana Abu ul Hassan stated that the significance of this service is designed to provide a memorable experience for residents and visitors.
The bus will cover a 12 kilometer route in approximately one hour, with tickets priced Rs. 300 for general passengers and a discounted rate of Rs. 200 for students and route begins and ends at Qila Kuhna Qasim Bagh.
He further added that the double decker bus service not only showcases Multan’s heritage but also supports the Multan Walled City project by increasing visibility and drawing tourists to the city’s historic core.
