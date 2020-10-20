Double-decker bus to start operating in Bahawalpur shortly for promoting tourism

Double-decker bus will start operating in Bahawalpur shortly under the auspices of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) for promoting tourism in the historical city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Double-decker bus will start operating in Bahawalpur shortly under the auspices of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) for promoting tourism in the historical city.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here on Tuesday said that the bus would take the tourists to historical places of the city and Lal Soharna National Park.

He said the route of the bus would include Farid Gate, Mori Gate, Bahawal Club, Central library, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Railway Station, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dring Stadium and Lal Sohanra National Park. The meeting discussed the arrangements for the double-decker bus.