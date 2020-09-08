UrduPoint.com
Double-Decker Tourist Bus Soon Be Launched In Multan, Bahawalpur: CM Aide

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Double-Decker tourist bus soon be launched in Multan, Bahawalpur: CM aide

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for horticulture and tourism Asif Mehmood has said that after receiving over whelming response from citizen in double-decker tourist bus services, Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will soon launch such service in Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued special directives to TDCP for launching such service in Multan and Bahawalpur by end of this month (September).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the project aims at promoting tourism, providing opportunity to local as well as foreign tourists to explore rich culture and heritage of main cities of the country, adding that the project would also help generate employment opportunities for locals.

"Bahawalpur secures huge tourism potential because of its historic background, palaces, forts and other places of cultural significant," he pointed out.

He said the government was focused to utilize all its resources for boosting tourism sector and to strengthen the ailing economy added that Provincial government will beautify and decor all cities to attract foreign tourist.

"We want promotion of tourism across province and for the purpose government will make Bahawalpur to Attock and Kohe Sulaiman to Murree, a tourism hub", he maintained.

He said online booking facility for tickets was being provided to citizen interested for travelling in such tourist bus service.

Tickets cost for the ride has been kept as Rs. 400 while children under 4 years and senior citizen above 65 will not be charged, he mentioned.

To a question, he responded that in such service in Islamabad the tourists will visit different key spots including Faisal Mosque, Marghrzar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Constitution Avenue, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Museum of Natural History and Shakarparian.

He expressed satisfaction over welcoming response of citizens in such service.

