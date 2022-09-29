Double homicide case: Man sentenced to death for killing parents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Sessions Judge of Duki district on Thursday awarded death sentence to the accused Muhammad Usman, in a case of double homicide, for killing his parents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge of Duki district on Thursday awarded death sentence to the accused Muhammad Usman, in a case of double homicide, for killing his parents.

According to the prosecution, the criminal Muhammad Usman shot dead his father Baz Muhammad and his mother Zardana Bibi, two years ago, in Killi Saduzai forest of Loni area.

The FIR was then registered against the accused under the 'murder act' in Levies Station Manzai by the accused brother.

The Levies Force produced the accused before the court where he was found guilty of double homicide.

After hearing the witness and analyzing the evidence, the court awarded death sentence to the accused.

The Judge also sentenced him to five years imprisonment in the case of pistol recovery.

Later, following the court's verdict the accused was transferred to Mach Jail.