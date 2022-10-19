Double murder: 3 teams constituted to arrest accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik constituted three teams to arrest the culprits involved in killing of two brothers in the limits of Khurrianwala police, on Wednesday.

SP Jarranwala Irtaza Kameel will supervise the teams, which will be headed by SHO and Investigation Khurrianwala police station, and SHO Balochni.

It may be noted that two brothers -- Asif and Wajid -- were shot dead by their cousin near Faizan-e-Madina, Khurrianwal over some domestic issues.