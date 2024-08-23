Open Menu

Double Murder Accused Arrested After 10 Days: SP Jaranwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar has said the police have arrested four accused involved in killing two persons and inflicting injuries on seven others over an old enmity after 10 days of the incident

Addressing a press conference, he said that accused Shaukat, along with his accomplices, had reportedly butchered to death his rivals Ishaq and Babar in Chak No. 66-GB Athowal on August 11 in addition to inflicting serious injuries on seven other people including Tanveer, his two brothers Arshad and Anwar, Ansar Khan, Usman, Zain and Shehbaz to avenge an old enmity.

The police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines. The police after 10 days succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of the accused and arrested 4 of them including Shaukat, Waqas, Haidar and Akmal.

The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Jaranwala police station Riaz Athowal was also present in the conference.

