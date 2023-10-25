Double-murder accused arrested after 10 years

Balochni police have succeeded in arresting an accused of double-murder after 10 years of the incident

Police spokesman Shehzad Javed said here on Wednesday that one Allah Ditta son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Chak 150/R-B was allegedly involved in killing of his two rivals in 2013.

The police had registered a case vide FIR No.394/13 under sections 109, 148, 149 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and tried to arrest him but he disappeared due to which he was declared as proclaimed offender.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious notice and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Division Bilal Sulehri to ensure arrest of the proclaimed offender.

Hence a special team was constituted which investigated the case on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the double-murder accused after 10 years of the incident.

The CPO appreciated the police team and said that efforts would be expedited for immediate arrest of the criminals in Faisalabad, spokesman added.