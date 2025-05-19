Open Menu

Double Murder Accused Arrested After 13 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Khurarianwala police claimed to have arrested an accused of double murder case after 13 years of the incident.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Kashif Saeed had allegedly shot dead his rivals Dr Sohail Akhtar and Dr Zaheer Akhtar in 2012 and ran away.

The police had registered a case but could not arrest the accused over which the accused was declared as proclaimed offender.

Now, SHO Khurarianwala police station along with his team conducted raids by using scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused Kashif Saeed after 13 years of double murder incident.

The accused was locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

