Double murder accused arrested after 16 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Balochni police have arrested an accused of double murder case after 16 years of the incident.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Ejaz Qamar had allegedly killed his rivals Muhammad Anees, etc. in 2009 and run away.

The police had registered a case but could not arrest the accused and declared him a proclaimed offender.

Now, SHO Balochni police station Ejaz Ahmad, along with his team, conducted raids by using scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused after 16 years of the incident.