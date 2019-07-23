Double murder accused arrested in Rawalpindi

Proclaimed offender involved in heinous incident of Double murder and terrorism act has been arrested here on Monday

Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana to investigate a double murder heinous incident occurred in judicial complex Rawalpindi in 2018.

The incident happened when police brought an accused Matee Ullah Faheem to present in the court, his rivals attacked and due to vigorous shooting occurred in the premises of court, Matee Ullah Faheem and one attacker Sattar Khan died.

A case was registered in Civil Lines police station under sections of 7 ATA anti-terrorism acts, murder and others.

Arshad Langra was a nominated accused too in that, against which 54 cases were registered for murder, dacoity, sexual assault, attempt to murder and 7-ATA in different police stations.

The last day, when Arshad Langra started his journey back from the United Arab Emirates, police received the information accordingly.

The Police formed a joint comprehensive strategy with the collaboration of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested him.

CPO Faisal Rana commended the officials over the arrest of the proclaimed offender; saying that all the cases registered against the accused in various police stations must be investigated accordingly including the double murder case.