UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double-murder Accused Arrested In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:49 PM

Double-murder accused arrested in Rawalpindi

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Tuesday said that police have arrested three accused involved in double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Tuesday said that police have arrested three accused involved in double murder case.

SP revealed that the accused were identified as Amir, Waris and Rasool Akbar and were arrested from Hangu.

said a statement.

The accused, last months, have stabbed to death Rehmat Ullah and Asghar Ullah in the area of Dhoke Lakhan.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated SP Saddar and his team for tracing blind murder case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Hangu Saddar From

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister urges peace-loving nations to t ..

37 seconds ago

Spain's Left-Wing Podemos Offers to Resume Gov't C ..

39 seconds ago

Pakistan to take Kashmir case to int'l forums if I ..

40 seconds ago

US Began Conceptual Design on New Ground-Launched ..

43 seconds ago

Protests at various places in IOK

6 minutes ago

Killers of MQM-London arrested in cases of burning ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.