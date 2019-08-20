Double-murder accused arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Tuesday said that police have arrested three accused involved in double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Tuesday said that police have arrested three accused involved in double murder case.

SP revealed that the accused were identified as Amir, Waris and Rasool Akbar and were arrested from Hangu.

said a statement.

The accused, last months, have stabbed to death Rehmat Ullah and Asghar Ullah in the area of Dhoke Lakhan.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated SP Saddar and his team for tracing blind murder case.