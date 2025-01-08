Open Menu

Double-murder Accused Arrested In Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Double-murder accused arrested in Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Police have arrested a fugitive, involved in a double-murder case, from Saudi Arabia.

The accused was identified as Rafiullah Khan, who was wanted in a double murder case. The fugitive was wanted to the Kalabagh (Mianwali) police for two years.

The police had issued a red notice through Interpol for the fugitive. In close coordination with the Saudi Arabian police, the fugitive was arrested and extradited to Pakistan.

Last year, 104 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes were arrested and brought back to Pakistan from abroad.

