Double-murder Accused Arrested In Saudi Arabia
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Police have arrested a fugitive, involved in a double-murder case, from Saudi Arabia.
The accused was identified as Rafiullah Khan, who was wanted in a double murder case. The fugitive was wanted to the Kalabagh (Mianwali) police for two years.
The police had issued a red notice through Interpol for the fugitive. In close coordination with the Saudi Arabian police, the fugitive was arrested and extradited to Pakistan.
Last year, 104 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes were arrested and brought back to Pakistan from abroad.
Recent Stories
Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures
Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator
Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024
Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone
SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2300 kites seized1 minute ago
-
Double-murder accused arrested in Saudi Arabia1 minute ago
-
IGP issues over Rs 1.8m for treatment of employees, their families11 minutes ago
-
Centre for Reproductive Health and IVF Launched at Dr Ziauddin University Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive integration of economy via an e-governance system slated for implementation: PM Sharif31 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk to promote children vaccination held31 minutes ago
-
Sayedaal meets Parliamentarians, civil society, media representatives31 minutes ago
-
Transfer, posting notified31 minutes ago
-
Sweaters distributed among children31 minutes ago
-
Convoy of relief trucks arrives safely in Kurram: Deputy Commissioner41 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad region arrests human traffickers linked to Greece boat incident41 minutes ago
-
'Spark'Magazine to help shape nation’s future:Rana Mashhood41 minutes ago