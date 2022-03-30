UrduPoint.com

Double Murder Accused Arrested: SSP Investigation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 12:30 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal said that the police had arrested a young man and his father on charges of double murder.

Addressing a press conference in his office on Tuesday, he said that accused Shan resident of Chak 193/R-B along with his brother Arsalan and father Arshad had axed to death his wife and 5-months-old son Hamza over a marriage dispute on March 27.

He said that the police after lodging a complaint immediately started investigation and traced whereabouts of the accused through their mobile phone location. The police conducted successful raid and arrested accused Shan and his father Arshad within 24 hours whereas their third accomplice was still at large.

He said that during initial interrogation, the accused told to police that he wanted to marry his brother Arsalan with younger sister of his wife but his wife and her parents opposed this proposal.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between them which enraged him and he killed his wife and minor son with repeated blows of axe.

The police also recovered weapon used in the double murder while further investigation was under progress, SSP added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khurarianwala Muhammad Usman and Station House Officer (SHO) Khurarianwala police station Muhammad Arshad were also present in the press conference.

