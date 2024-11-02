Double Murder Accused Released
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Additional District & Sessions judge Bhera Sajaad Qasim on Saturday released an accuse in a double murder case.
According to the prosecution, Maqbool Hussain r/o Chaani Syedaan had killed two brothers, Umar Hayat and Mukhtar Ahmed, in Garh Miani in 2021. However, the court released him after giving him the benefit of the doubt.
