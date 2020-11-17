UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double Murder Accused Remanded In Police Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

Double murder accused remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over an accused, involved in murder of two real brothers, to police on 10-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over an accused, involved in murder of two real brothers, to police on 10-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein Islampura police produced the accused, Muhammad Kafeel.

The prosecution had requested the court for physical remand of the accused for investigations.

The accused had on November 16 killed two real brothers - Riyasat Nazir and Bilal Nazir - inside the lockup for under-trial prisoners, at the sessions court here.

Related Topics

Murder Police November Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Mozambique's insurgency displaces 33,000 in a week ..

1 second ago

Barcelona hit hard as La Liga slashes salary caps

4 seconds ago

Saudis signal readiness to 'tweak' OPEC+ oil deal

4 minutes ago

Accused wanted in brother's murder held

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Agreement in Octobe ..

4 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Dec 1

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.