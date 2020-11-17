Double murder accused remanded in police custody

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over an accused, involved in murder of two real brothers, to police on 10-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over an accused, involved in murder of two real brothers, to police on 10-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein Islampura police produced the accused, Muhammad Kafeel.

The prosecution had requested the court for physical remand of the accused for investigations.

The accused had on November 16 killed two real brothers - Riyasat Nazir and Bilal Nazir - inside the lockup for under-trial prisoners, at the sessions court here.