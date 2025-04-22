Open Menu

Double-murder Case Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Double-murder case accused arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Dhamial Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused wanted in a double murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Wahab had shot dead his sister and Haider Ali as the two wanted to get married.

The accused had gone into the hiding after committing the crime. The police registered a case of the incident a few days ago, and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

3 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

3 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

3 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

5 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

18 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

19 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan