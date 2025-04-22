Double-murder case accused arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Dhamial Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused wanted in a double murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Wahab had shot dead his sister and Haider Ali as the two wanted to get married.

The accused had gone into the hiding after committing the crime. The police registered a case of the incident a few days ago, and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.