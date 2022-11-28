UrduPoint.com

Double Murder Case PO Arrested: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Double murder case PO arrested: Police

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had allegedly been wanted in a double murder case in the limits of Wah Cantt police station.

The Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO) Mian Afzaal Shah on Monday while talking to the media said that the arrested accused Hassan was wanted in a double murder case of victims namely Gohar and Israr.

Reportedly the accused went underground after committing the crime. He said that Police acting on a tip-off raided his hide out and arrested him.

