Double murder case resolved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Sadar police on Sunday claimed to have traced out killing of a woman and her daughter and arrested an accused after 10 months.

A police spokesman said Ulfat (30) and her two-year-old daughter were found dead in their house in Chak No.

353-GB Kot Kabeer on November 30, 2018.

The police got samples of more than 25 suspects and sent them to a laboratory for DNA test as the report revealed that Haneef of Rasheed Park Jaranwala was involved in the double murder.

The police took Rasheed into custody and during interrogation he confessed the offence.