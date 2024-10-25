Double Murder Case Solved, Three Accused Arrested
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) In a breakthrough on Friday, the police successfully solved a double murder case that took place a week ago near Pul-7 Faiz in the jurisdictions of Basti Malook police station.
Holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that on October 18, Muhammad Faisal reported Basti Malook police that unknown motorcyclists had gunned down his brother Amir and sister-in-law Sajida.
Tjhe police registered a case number 2032/24 under Section 302/34 and initiated a search for the perpetrators. A special team comprising SHO Imran Gul Niazi, CIA In-Charge Ahmad Nawaz, ASI Sajid Bandesha, and other officers, was formed to trace and apprehend those responsible. Using advanced technology and investigative expertise, the team managed to trace the suspects, arresting the prime suspect, Younas, along with his two accomplices Ghulam Yasin and Naveed, the CPO added.
He said that during interrogation, Younas revealed that he was related to the victims, as their son-in-law and was angered by alleged mistreatment of his wife by her parents. Younas alleged that the couple had facilitated drug addiction and other illicit activities involving their daughter. Provoked by these circumstances, he allegedly planned and carried out the attack with the help of his accomplices.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar praised the investigation team’s dedication and swift action and also awarded commendatory certificates to the police team. Further legal actions against the arrested suspects were ongoing.
