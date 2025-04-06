Double Murder In Jaba, Mansehra Police Arrest Two Prime Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Mansehra police on Sunday arrested two prime suspects of tragic double murder in Jaba after passing 48 hours.
According to the details, a woman and her 16-month-old daughter were brutally murdered in their home on Friday in the Jaba area in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station. The incident, which occurred around the time of Friday prayers, has left the entire community in mourning and fear.
Upon receiving information, police immediately registered a case and launched a full-scale investigation. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, took prompt notice of the heinous crime and directed District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, to ensure swift and decisive action.
Following the DIG’s instructions, a high-level special investigation team was formed under the direct supervision of DPO Mansehra. The team included SP City, SP Investigation, DSP City, SHO Saddar Police Station, and other senior officers.
Their mission: to bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.
Using modern investigative techniques and conducting continuous search operations, the team achieved a major breakthrough by arresting two Primary suspects Wasi Shah, son of Wajid Shah, and Abdul Razzaq Shah, son of Afsar Shah, both residents of Jaba. Search efforts are ongoing to track down any other suspects potentially involved in the case.
DPO Shafiullah Gandapur expressed deep sorr ow over the brutal killings and assured the bereaved family that justice would be served. He also directed the investigative team to examine every aspect of the case thoroughly and ensure that all legal procedures are carried out with transparency and urgency.
Mansehra Police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting citizens’ lives and property, stressing that bringing those responsible for such barbaric acts to justice remains their top priority.
