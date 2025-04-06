Open Menu

Double Murder In Jaba, Mansehra Police Arrest Two Prime Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Double murder in Jaba, Mansehra Police arrest two prime suspects

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Mansehra police on Sunday arrested two prime suspects of tragic double murder in Jaba after passing 48 hours.

According to the details, a woman and her 16-month-old daughter were brutally murdered in their home on Friday in the Jaba area in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station. The incident, which occurred around the time of Friday prayers, has left the entire community in mourning and fear.

Upon receiving information, police immediately registered a case and launched a full-scale investigation. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, took prompt notice of the heinous crime and directed District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, to ensure swift and decisive action.

Following the DIG’s instructions, a high-level special investigation team was formed under the direct supervision of DPO Mansehra. The team included SP City, SP Investigation, DSP City, SHO Saddar Police Station, and other senior officers.

Their mission: to bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

Using modern investigative techniques and conducting continuous search operations, the team achieved a major breakthrough by arresting two Primary suspects Wasi Shah, son of Wajid Shah, and Abdul Razzaq Shah, son of Afsar Shah, both residents of Jaba. Search efforts are ongoing to track down any other suspects potentially involved in the case.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur expressed deep sorr ow over the brutal killings and assured the bereaved family that justice would be served. He also directed the investigative team to examine every aspect of the case thoroughly and ensure that all legal procedures are carried out with transparency and urgency.

Mansehra Police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting citizens’ lives and property, stressing that bringing those responsible for such barbaric acts to justice remains their top priority.

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

21 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

21 minutes ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

51 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

2 hours ago
Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan