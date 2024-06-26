Double murder over character suspicion

An infuriated man killed his sister and her alleged paramour over character suspicion in the area of Rodala Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) An infuriated man killed his sister and her alleged paramour over character suspicion in the area of Rodala Road police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Shazia of Chak No. 363-GB had married off to one Usman three years ago, but the couple could not develop peaceful matrimonial relations. The husband became suspicious that his wife had developed illicit relations with his younger brother Hasnain. Therefore, he divorced Shazia and sent he to her parents’ house, where Hasnain came to meet her.

When Aqeel, a brother of the girl, saw his sister Shazia and her alleged paramour Hasnain sitting in a room alone, he became enraged and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, both Shazia and Hasnain received fatal bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of double murder and directed the CPO Faisalabad to submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted who started investigation for arrest of the culprit, he added.