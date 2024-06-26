Open Menu

Double Murder Over Character Suspicion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Double murder over character suspicion

An infuriated man killed his sister and her alleged paramour over character suspicion in the area of Rodala Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) An infuriated man killed his sister and her alleged paramour over character suspicion in the area of Rodala Road police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Shazia of Chak No. 363-GB had married off to one Usman three years ago, but the couple could not develop peaceful matrimonial relations. The husband became suspicious that his wife had developed illicit relations with his younger brother Hasnain. Therefore, he divorced Shazia and sent he to her parents’ house, where Hasnain came to meet her.

When Aqeel, a brother of the girl, saw his sister Shazia and her alleged paramour Hasnain sitting in a room alone, he became enraged and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, both Shazia and Hasnain received fatal bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of double murder and directed the CPO Faisalabad to submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted who started investigation for arrest of the culprit, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Faisalabad Fire Police Police Station Married Road Died Wife Man From

Recent Stories

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

5 minutes ago
 Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

3 minutes ago
 Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day o ..

Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'

5 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

5 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautif ..

Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautifying Islamabad: CDA chief

3 minutes ago
Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC ..

Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC in contempt case

5 minutes ago
 Education Ministry, PSEB to hold Open House on Thu ..

Education Ministry, PSEB to hold Open House on Thursday

4 seconds ago
 She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shor ..

She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups

24 minutes ago
 PPP leader organises feasts in honour of governor ..

PPP leader organises feasts in honour of governor KP

6 seconds ago
 Concern rose over detention of Kashmiris in Tihar ..

Concern rose over detention of Kashmiris in Tihar Jail

7 seconds ago
 Four illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

Four illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan