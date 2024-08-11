Open Menu

Double Murder Over Old Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Two people were killed while seven others injured over an old enmity in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Shaukat, along with his sons - Haidar, Akram and other accomplices -- opened fire at his rivals Ishaq, etc. in Chak No. 66-GB to avenge an old enmity.

As a result, Ishaq and Babar died on-the-spot whereas seven people including Anwar, Ansar, Ramzan, Zain, Shehbaz, Tanveer and Asghar were shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed SP Jaranwala to probe the matter and submit a report, in addition to ensuring arrest of the culprits.

Special police teams were constituted to trace the killers and arrest them, he added.

