Double Murder Suspect Arrested In Dunyapur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Sadar Police Dunyapur have arrested the prime suspect involved in the murder of two women over a family dispute.
SHO Sadar police station, Faizan Raza said that the accused, identified as Hussain, entered into a house late at night and killed two women with sharp-edged knife over matrimonial issue.
District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran, Ali Bin Tariq, took immediate notice of the incident and directed the police to ensure the swift arrest of the accused. Following his orders, a targeted operation was launched that led to Hussain’s arrest.
DPO Ali Bin Tariq strongly condemned the violence and emphasized that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He assured that the victim’s family will be provided with all possible legal and practical support.
He further stated, that those involved in heinous crimes such as this will be brought to justice. The police force was fully alert and committed to ensuring the rule of law and the safety of all citizens.”
