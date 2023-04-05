Double murder suspect commits suicide

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A man accused of double murder committed suicide on Wednesday by shooting himself instead of surrendering to the police.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Afzal Ghora, a resident of 203-EB, had killed two people namely Faheem (15) and Nazeer (55) by slitting their throats while they were sleeping in the factory's quarter situated at Mana Mor.

The accused had also physically assaulted the teenager, the spokesman said, adding the preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident had occurred over a financial dispute.

A police team led by DSP Muhammad Umar Farooq conducted a raid today to net the accused. However, instead of laying down arms, the alleged killer shot himself in the head, he added.

The spokesman said the accused had also brutally killed four to five people in a similar way in the past.

Further investigation was underway.