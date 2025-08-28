Open Menu

Double Murder:Father, Son Killed While Resisting Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 10:35 PM

A horrific incident of robbery turned deadly occurred in the Bakrani police station area of Larkana, resulting in the deaths of a father and son. The victims, identified as Abdul Qadir Sohu and his son, residents of Kandhra, were allegedly attacked by unknown motorcyclists while on their way to Larkana for treatment

According to eyewitnesses and family members, the robbers attempted to snatch valuables from the father-son duo, who resisted, leading to a brutal attack. The victims were beaten to death with sticks.

The heirs staged a protest on the Moen Jo Daro Larkana Road, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and justice. They also demanded the removal of SHO Bakrani Abdul Razaq Tagar.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry. The Home Minister directed the police to utilize all available resources to ensure the arrest of the accused and conduct a thorough investigation.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry confirmed that a used Honda 125 motorcycle employed in the crime has been recovered and is being verified. The police are conducting a search for the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, and the local community is demanding action against the perpetrators. The police are working to bring the culprits to justice and provide relief to the grieving family.

