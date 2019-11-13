UrduPoint.com
Double Shah Case; Cheques Of Rs 193.5 Mln Given To 1,763 Affectees

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:46 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has distributed cheques of Rs 193.5 million to 1,763 affectees of Double Shah case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has distributed cheques of Rs 193.5 million to 1,763 affectees of Double Shah case.

In this regard, a cheque distribution ceremony was held here at NAB Headquarters on Wednesday.

Billions of rupees were looted from 14,500 affectees in Double Shah case. The total payments, recovered from accused in Double Shah case had been handed over to 6,000 affectees, whereas, more than half payments had been made to 6,000 affectees, however, the process of transferring further payments was also in progress.

The NAB Lahore would hand over about Rs 360 million to affectees of the case during next few days.

The NAB Lahore on directions of Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal was working hard to resolve the cases of fraudulent.

The NAB Lahore had confiscated total 32 properties of accused Double Shah out of which four had been auctioned, whereas the sale of remaining properties were being made possible.

