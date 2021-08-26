UrduPoint.com

Double Shift Classes To Start In KP Schools From Sept1: Tarakai

Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:26 PM

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday informed that all arrangements have been made to start double-shift classes in the first phase at selected schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 1st (Wednesday).

To arrange the tuition staff for second shift classes, he said new teachers would be hired from the market while the rest would be selected from the existing strength. He said all the authority for this task would be handed over to the Parents-Teachers' Council that would be monitored by the District Education Officers (DEOs).

Talking to people at his residence in Moza Tarakai he said this revolutionary step would help contain the ratio of dropout at schools and enabled the students to get education up to high level in their native areas.

For the double shift classes, he said teachers would be appointed on the basis of their educational competence and experience. For the purpose, he said four teachers and a peon each would be appointed at middle level schools while in high schools seven teachers, one clerk and one peon would be appointed.

He directed the officers concerned to work out a plan for ensuring a proper break time between the first and second shift classes besides keeping in mind the school timings in summer and winter seasons.

He said in this program preference would be given to the areas where there was a dire need of schooling facilities and lack of opportunities of high-level education.

