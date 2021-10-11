Double shift extended to 180 more schools in KP: Tarakai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that 180 more schools have been selected in 15 districts for phase-II under double shift education program to provide quality education to students.

Chairing a meeting attended by Special Secretary Education Shahbaz Tahir Nadim, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmad and all District Education Officers to review progress on double shift education program, Tarakai said that presently 3000 students enrolled in 115 schools under double shift program phase-I in KP.

The minister requested parents and elders to help the education department by enrolling children in evening classes.

He said that now students do not need to travel long distances to reach schools as all facilities have been provided in double shift classes.

Giving details of phase-II, he said that double shift classes have been started in 83 boys and 97 girls schools, adding higher secondary schools have been included in this program of which laboratories have been upgraded.

He said that double shift program would provide opportunities to drop out students to continue their studies and will help in increasing literacy rate.

He said that currently teachers available in the morning shift will teach in the second shift.

He directed Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmad to initiate process of fresh teachers for double shift program.

He also directed Education Monitoring Authority to keep monitory of first shift and second shift classes. He said that a monthly meeting would be held every month to review progress in double shift programme.