UrduPoint.com

Double Shift Extended To 180 More Schools In KP: Tarakai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Double shift extended to 180 more schools in KP: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that 180 more schools have been selected in 15 districts for phase-II under double shift education program to provide quality education to students.

Chairing a meeting attended by Special Secretary Education Shahbaz Tahir Nadim, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmad and all District Education Officers to review progress on double shift education program, Tarakai said that presently 3000 students enrolled in 115 schools under double shift program phase-I in KP.

The minister requested parents and elders to help the education department by enrolling children in evening classes.

He said that now students do not need to travel long distances to reach schools as all facilities have been provided in double shift classes.

Giving details of phase-II, he said that double shift classes have been started in 83 boys and 97 girls schools, adding higher secondary schools have been included in this program of which laboratories have been upgraded.

He said that double shift program would provide opportunities to drop out students to continue their studies and will help in increasing literacy rate.

He said that currently teachers available in the morning shift will teach in the second shift.

He directed Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmad to initiate process of fresh teachers for double shift program.

He also directed Education Monitoring Authority to keep monitory of first shift and second shift classes. He said that a monthly meeting would be held every month to review progress in double shift programme.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress All

Recent Stories

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

21 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

35 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

36 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

1 hour ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

1 hour ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.