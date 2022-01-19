UrduPoint.com

Double Shift Starts In 1153 Schools In KP

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Double shift starts in 1153 schools in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has started double shift in 1,153 schools to bring out of schools children under education-net.

Education Department's officials told APP that double shift was also launched in 537 schools in the plain areas of the province where education process was started. He said rules and regulations for appointment of teachers for the second shift has been framed under which monthly stipends would be provided to appointees.

He said teachers for second shift would be recruited on temporary basis and approved posts would be soon uploaded on website by the district education officers.

To ensure merit in appointment process, schools heads and members of the parents teachers councils have been included in selection committees, which would be headed by District Education Officer.

In case of non-availability of candidates in talent pool, local candidates would be appointed for smooth running of the system.

The official said 49,000 teachers in different cadres had already been recruited in last three years in KP.

He said additional 23,415 teachers were being appointed through Education Testing and Recruitment Agency (ETEA) and hopefully recruitment process would be completed by end of this month.

